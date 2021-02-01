On Budget 2021, Baba Ramdev Hails Infrastructure Push's Jobs Scope; Has Question For All

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday shared his thoughts on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. Calling it a 'nation-building' budget, Baba Ramdev lauded the Prime Minister for allocating funds and targets for sectors and undertakings like Healthcare, National Monetization Pipeline, disinvestment, infrastructure, agriculture and others.

In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami Republic Bharat, Baba Ramdev said that one needs to ask themselves "What is my duty or my participation in nation-building?" rather than criticizing.

"India's constitution has words like — Equality, Justice. We always ask for things from the government but one never stops to question themselves, "What is my duty or my participation in nation-building?".One needs to take their own responsibility. The budget today has provided the base, and created an infrastructure for the next 20-25 years. And the budget is good if it has given a boost to railways, agriculture, road, MSP, health facilities, etc. There is nothing to criticize or counter criticize. I want to ask one thing, the budget that has been allocated by Modi ji today, where is it lacking? One can find faults in anything that way, you will find 100 even in yourself too," Baba Ramdev said.

Baba Ramdev asserted that he doesn't doubt the ruling government's motive, Leadership, or Policies and called it a 'progressive and an all-inclusive' budget that is designed to serve every sector and help revive the economy. He highlighted that "this is not a vote bank budget, it is a nation-building budget."

The Yoga Guru also said that he, as a farmer's son by birth, welcomes the strengthening and continuation of MSP — that was emphasised by the Finance Minister in her budget on Monday.

Finance Minister presents Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the first-ever paperless budget in a post-COVID India and based it on six pillars—health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, maximum governance. At the start of Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore and called the Budget the 'dawn of a new era'.

'Not enough allocated to Defence amid growing border threat': Punjab CM critical of Budget

"Unabashedly growth-oriented budget," explains Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal