On Cam: Shocking ATM Heist In Delhi Emerges, Police Release Sketch Of Accused

CCTV footage of the extremely appalling money heist case in Delhi’s Wazirabad was recovered on Friday showing the accused threatening the cash van custodian with a weapon and then fleeing with the bag full of cash on Tuesday evening. The Police have further released a sketch of the accused.

The now out footage displays that after being threatened the victim got scared and handed him the bag with cash.

A 55-year-old Udaypal Singh who was on duty as a security guard on the CMS company van, a cash van operating service, was shot, and died while being taken to the hospital, confirmed the sources.

Miscreants took Rs 10.78 lakh in cash

A total of Rs 10.78 lakh in cash was taken by the accused, claimed CMS official Dharmendra.

“An ATM in Wazirabad was looted. The guard was shot by unidentified people and he died while being taken to the hospital. An inquiry is being carried out and the currency notes looted in the incident are being checked,” Dharmendra said.

Increased criminal activity in the national capital

In another shocking incident, a man was hit by a bullet on his face at a birthday party in Delhi’s Jona Pur village under the Fatehpur Beri Police Station area on Friday. The accused, identified as Ranpal, fired several rounds at the venue, injuring the victim, who has now been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

This comes shortly after another shocking incident in the national capital where a man was allegedly stabbed to death in Majboor Nagar Camp on Friday, following an altercation with friends, according to the police. The deceased was earlier involved in murder and robbery cases, said the police.