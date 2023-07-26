On Camera: BJP Leader Confronts Kejriwal Over Skipping Apex Body Meeting On Delhi Floods

Arvind Kejriwal was confronted by Kuljeet Chahal, a member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), on Wednesday and asked why did the Delhi chief minister not convene the apex committee meeting on flood control for the last two years. After incessant rain wrecked havoc on the national capital for days, Republic accessed documents that showed that Arvind Kejriwal had ditched the crucial meetings two years in a row. The meeting on flood control is held every year in order to chalk out a plan to handle rain and its impact on Delhi.

In the video, Chahal can be seen confronting Kejriwal and asking him the reason for not convening the key meeting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader keeps asking him questions while Arvind Kejriwal does not respond.

Later on, the NDMC vice president slams Arvind Kejriwal for being part of an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, a visibly miffed Delhi chief minister gets up and leaves the meeting without reacting to the salvos fired by Chahal.

This incident took place during an NDMC council meeting on July 26.

Chahal told Republic that when Delhi was drowning Kejriwal was on political tourism.

“I questioned Kejriwal Ji over why did he not convene (the)meeting, why did he let Delhi drown. I asked him let’s discuss women’s issue. I asked him why did he chose politics over welfare of the national capital. He, instead of replying, adjourned the meeting and left. This has happened first time that a NDMC meeting has been adjourned. But let me assert that I will once again raise the issue,” he said.

Multiple areas of national capital suffered immensely after water level in river Yamuna witnessed an unprecedented rise causing a flood-like situation.