On Chhattisgarh Day, Baghel Govt Transfers Rs 1500 Cr To Farmers; CM Visits 'oldest Pond'

On the occasion of Chhattisgarh's State Foundation Day, a total of Rs 1500 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of the farmers in the state as a third instalment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana. In the event organised at the Chief Minister's Residence Office, Swami Atmananad English Medium School Scheme and Mobile Hospitals-cum-laboratories were inaugurated in 30 urban slum areas in Chhattisgarh under the Mykhyamantri Shahri Slum Swasthy Yojana. The event was attended by CM Bhupesh Baghel, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant along with several other ministers.

"Schemes for welfare and upliftment of farmers"

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel spoke about all the schemes and initiatives taken by the government for the development of the state. During his address, he also spoke about the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana which 'revolutionised the agriculture sector' in Chhattisgarh. Baghel further spoke about the efforts taken by the government in the last one year to reduce the number of malnourished children in the state which has in fact declined by 13.79%, while adding that nearly 67 thousand malnourished children have 'come out of the cycle of malnourishment' under the Mukhamantri Suposhan Yojana.

Read | State Formation Day: PM Lauds Contribution; Extends Wishes For 'developmental Aspirations'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "We have successfully begun the development of Chhattisgarh as per the vision of its creators while taking into account the expectations of common people in the state. In the last 22 months, we have implemented schemes with the core objective of welfare and upliftment of poor, farmers, forest dwellers, tribal people and underprivileged people." "Our sincere effort to realize Rahul Gandhi's vision of justice in agriculture through Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has revolutionized the entire agriculture sector of Chhattisgarh and transformed the rural economy," he added.

Read | Chhattisgarh CM Slams Farm Laws In Vidhan Sabha, Says 'Centre Favouring The Capitalists'

While visiting the oldest pond in the state which was beautified on the occasion, Baghel said, "Today, Chhattisgarh has completed 20 years, has entered its 21st year. On this occasion, our oldest pond, the Bhudha pond, was beautified and cleaned by the Municipal Corporation. This will be the centre of attraction."

Read | JP Nadda Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Pakistan's Lawyer' After Pak Minister's 'Pulwama Admission'

Read | Bihar Polls: PM Modi Lashes Out At Opposition For Telling Lies On 'abolishing SC/ST Quota'

Rahul Gandhi on Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day

Rahul Gandhi extended his warm greetings on the occasion of Chhattisgarh's State Foundation Day while terming the farmers and labourers as the backbone or 'foundation of the country'. He also spoke about the weaker section of the society is burdened with problems and has become vulnerable due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read | Subramanian Swamy Responds As Pakistan Admits Pulwama Attack; Slams Sonia & Rahul Gandhi

Read | Law Min Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Valmiki Nagar Incident; 'No Political Stature Left'

While speaking about the initiatives taken by Chhattisgarh government for the welfare of farmer, poor people, as well as labourers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said, "Schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Yojana, Swami Atmanand English Medium School Scheme and Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme will strengthen the foundation of the country. Chhattisgarh has become an example for the entire country. Decisions taken by the Government to support farmers and protect their lands, promote the industrial sector and make villagers-youth self-employed are exemplary."

Read | BJP Asks Rahul Gandhi If He Believes India's Abhinandan Ultimatum Now, As Pakistan Admits

(With inputs from ANI)