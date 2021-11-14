On Children's Day, Latha Rajinikanth Pledges To Make Lives Of Little Ones Happier & Safer

As India marks Children's Day on November 14, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's wife Latha - who is also a philanthropist and educationist' - has pledged to make the lives of the little ones better and keep them happy, cheerful & satisfied always. In a special video message shared on the occasion of Children's Day on Sunday, Latha Rajinikanth wished happiness and safety for the children and called for the world to unite in aiding children who were facing difficulties in various parts of the world. Latha Rajinikanth urged the public to start caring for children and to aid them irrespective of whether they were family, and noted that God was present in the form of children on earth who brought happiness to the soil.

Latha Rajinikanth's appeal on Children's Day

"I request everyone to spend some time with children every day. Do whatever you can to ensure good, safety and happiness for the children. To my lovely children - whenever you feel something springs up in your mind, please talk to those elders whom you trust. Do not bottle your thoughts. Talk to whoever you like, trust. It can be your friend, family, neighbour or anyone. Talk to them. On this Children's Day, let us all take a pledge to help children across the world," Latha Rajinikanth appealed in a video message.

Children's Day 2021

Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated every year on 14 November in India. The day, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been chosen as the date for Children's Day as the country's first prime minister was very fond of children and advocated for all-around development and upliftment of children.

Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary was dedicated as Children's day post his demise in 1964 through a resolution. Before that, Children's day in India was celebrated on 20 November, the day which is observed as World Children's Day. Meanwhile, the day is celebrated widely in schools and educational institutes across the country through various programs. Also, teachers and special guests are invited for motivating and celebrate children.