On Coronavirus Origins, India Backs WHO's Demand For China To Share 'comprehensive Data'

India has extended support to the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom over his expectation that future collaborative studies will include more timely and comprehensive data sharing on COVID-19 origins. India has also backed WHO for its concerns over China's delaying tactics and lack of access to the original data and samples.

After being accused of being partial towards China, Tedros conceded that the international experts faced problems with data access in Wuhan. He said, "In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data. I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

"Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," he added.

Stressing on the importance of finding the origins of COVID-19, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It has listed four pathways concerning the emergence of the disease but has stressed the need for next-phase studies across the region. The report also stresses the need for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions."

"It is pertinent to note that the Director-General of the WHO has separately raised the issue of delays and difficulties in accessing raw data for the team conducting the study. We fully support the Director General's expectation that future collaborative studies will include more timely and comprehensive data sharing. In this connection, we also welcome his readiness to deploy additional missions," he added.

Tedros had earlier said that all hypotheses regarding the origin of COVID-19 are on the table and further study is needed. The UN health agency chief was asked about the report on COVID-19 origins, to which he said, “all hypotheses are open and warrant further studies”. A team of international experts had visited Wuhan in January to examine the possible source of animal-to-human transmission.

COVID-19 origins still not found: WHO Experts

On March 30, a team of WHO experts who investigated the origin of the novel coronavirus have said that it has "not yet" found the source of the deadly virus. They also demanded a further investigation to come up with answers to various questions.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said, “As far as WHO is concerned, all hypotheses remain on the table. This report is a very important beginning, but it is not the end. We have not yet found the source of the virus, and we must continue to follow the science and leave no stone unturned as we do”. He added, “It advances our understanding in important ways while raising questions that will need to be addressed by further studies”.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI/Pixabay