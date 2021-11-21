On CV Raman's 51st Death Anniversary, Leaders Pay Tribute To Legendary Physicist

November 21 marks the 51st death anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning physicist, Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, more popularly known as CV Raman. Raman was born on November 7, 1888 and passed away on November 21, 1970. He became the first Indian to be honoured with the Nobel Prize in Physics. On his death anniversary, here’s how various leaders paid tribute to the Nobel Prize Winner.

CV Raman’s career and contribution to science

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, belonged from Tamil Nadu and his father was a lecturer of Mathematics and Physics. His father’s profession encouraged Raman to take up science. After India attained independence in 1947, CV Raman was named the director of the Raman Research Institute.

During the year of 1928, Raman conducted several experiments with KS Krishnan on the scattering of light after he discovered the phenomena of light called the 'Raman effect'. This discovery is one of the most findings in Physics as it gave further proof of the quantum nature of light. This also led to the discovery of Raman spectroscopy as it is based on the Raman effect. Raman conducted further experiments during his research work with Suri Bhagavantam to determine the spinning nature of photons in 1932, this also confirmed the light's quantum nature. Later in 1933, Raman was named the director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He also employed a monochromatic light from a mercury arc lamp which penetrated transparent material and was allowed to fall on a spectrograph to record its spectrum. Raman detected the lines on the spectrum, as they were later called 'Raman lines'.

There are several other experiments conducted by Raman, which were either experimental or theoretical like the diffraction of light by acoustic and ultrasonic and hypersonic frequencies which were also published from 1934 to 1942. He also published papers on the effects produced by X-rays on infrared vibrations in crystals when exposed to ordinary light. Raman was also named as the first National Professor by the new government of India in 1947. After the independence, Raman extensively researched on the spectroscopic behaviour of crystals and approached a unique manner for the fundamental problems of crystal dynamics.