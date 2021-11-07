On CV Raman's Birth Anniversary, Leaders Across The Nation Pay Homage To Nobel Laureate

November 7 marks the 133rd birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning physicist, Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, more popularly known as CV Raman. Born on November 7, 1888, CV Raman became the first Indian to be conferred with a Nobel Prize in Physics.

On his birth anniversary, several leaders paid tribute to the Nobel laureate. Here’s how various leaders honoured the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Leaders pay tribute to Nobel Laureate CV Raman

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari were among the firsts to pay tribute to the late physicist on his birth anniversary. Gadkari wrote, “Tributes to the great Indian physicist Bharat Ratna Sir CV Raman ji, who was awarded the Nobel Prize, on his birth anniversary.” He also shared a picture of the late scientist on the microblogging app Koo.

Goa Chief Minster Dr Pramod Sawant also paid tribute to the great physicist. “Remembering Nobel Laureate Physicist known for discovering the ’Raman Effect or Raman Scattering’, #SirChandrashekharVenkatRaman, on his birth anniversary,” he wrote on Koo. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda wrote, “My humble tribute to Bharat Ratna and Noble prize awardee, Sir C.V.Raman ji on his birth anniversary today,” while paying his tribute.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also remembered CV Raman on his birth anniversary. Paying his tribute to CV Raman, Birla said that Bharat Ratna Awardee’s achievements brought fame to India. “Tributes to eminent scientist honored with Bharat Ratna Shri C.V. Raman ji on his birth anniversary. With his unique contribution in the field of science, he made India famous in the world. His life will continue to inspire the youth to make continuous efforts in the development of the country by developing scientific thinking,” the speaker said.

National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra also took to his Koo handle to pay his tribute. “Tributes to the great physics scientist Bharat Ratna Sir CV Raman ji on his birth anniversary, who was awarded the Nobel Prize,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri reminded the 'Raman Effect' while making his tribute on Twitter. “Remembering the first Indian to be conferred with a Nobel Prize in Physics, Bharat Ratna Sir CV Raman Ji on his birth anniversary. Best known for discovering the 'Raman Effect' or the theory related to the scattering of light, he made exemplary contribution to scientific research,” he tweeted.

CV Raman and his contributions to science

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, more popularly known as CV Raman was born on November 7, 1888, and passed away on November 21, 1970. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Raman's father was a lecturer of Mathematics and Physics which also influenced Raman to pursue the course of science. Post India's independence in 1947, CV Raman became the director of the Raman Research Institute.

Earlier in 1928, Raman had also led an experiment with KS Krishnan on the scattering of light when he discovered the phenomena of light which is now called the 'Raman effect'. This discovery also gave further proof of the quantum nature of light. This led to the discovery of Raman spectroscopy which is also based on the Raman effect. Raman along with Suri Bhagavantam also determined the spinning nature of photons in 1932 which was also confirmed the light's quantum nature. In 1933, Raman joined the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and became its first director. He also employed a monochromatic light from a mercury arc lamp which penetrated transparent material and was allowed to fall on a spectrograph to record its spectrum. Raman also detected the lines on the spectrum, which were later known as 'Raman lines'.

Other investigations carried out by Raman are either experimental and theoretical studies on the diffraction of light by acoustic and ultrasonic and hypersonic frequencies which were also published from 1934 to 1942, along with the effects produced by X-rays on infrared vibrations in crystals when exposed to ordinary light. Raman was appointed as the first National Professor by the new government of India in 1947. During the post-independence period, Raman studied the spectroscopic behaviour of crystals and approached a unique manner for the fundamental problems of crystal dynamics. After leaving IISc in 1948, he remained the director of Raman Research Institute until he died in 1970 at the age of 82.

