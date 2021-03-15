On Cyberbullying Of Rashmi Samant At UK's Oxford, EAM Tells RS 'we'll Raise When Required'

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on March 15 weighed in on the Oxford University racism row and noted that as a land of Mahatma Gandhi, "we can never turn our eyes away from racism”. Jaishankar’s remarks on Monday in Rajya Sabha came after a BJP leader raised the issue concerning Indian-origin Rashmi Samant, the first Indian woman to be elected as the President of Oxford University Students Union, who stepped down from the post following accusations and cyberbullying regarding her having made racist remarks when she wasn't even a teenager.

Ashwini Vaishnav, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, asked the EAM, "I want to bring the attention of the House to a shared global concern about racism."

Vaishnav added, "There appears to be a continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial era, especially in the UK. Her diversity should have been celebrated but instead of that, she was cyberbullied to the point that she had to resign and even the Hindu religious beliefs of her parents were publicly attacked by a faculty member and that also went unpunished. If this is the kind of treatment that happens at the highest institute like Oxford what is the message that goes out to the world?"

Jaishankar responds on cyberbullying of Indian achiever in UK

Replying to the BJP leader, Jaishankar noted the “strong ties” with the UK and said that such matters are taken with “great candour when required". He also said that the government will be monitoring the developments “very very closely.”

"As the land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism. Particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora. We've strong ties with the UK. We'll take up such matters with great candour when required," said EAM Jaishankar responding to the Rajya Sabha member.

He added, “We will monitor these developments very very closely. We will raise it when required and we will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance.”

The racism claims in the University of Oxford, UK came just days after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle made explosive allegations against the British royal family about the same issue. Shaking-up the world's perspective about Queen Elizabeth II and her family that both Harry and Meghan addressed as "the Firm", Meghan told American presenter Oprah Winfrey that there were 'concerns' about the couple's baby Archie's skin colour. While speaking for the first time after entirely quitting the UK royal family, Meghan said that discussions within the members were relayed to her by Harry.

Oxford University row explained

What Rashmi Samant claims?

An alumnus of Manipal Insitute of Technology (MIT), Karnataka, Samant announced her resignation in an open apology letter as a response to the backlash she received surrounding the controversial statements she made in the past. After announcing the decision on Facebook, the graduate student reading for an MSc in energy systems, with a focus on sustainability, at Linacre College at the university, deactivated her social media accounts.

She had scored a landslide win in the election last week when she received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes cast for the post amid a large turnout. However, in the apology letter, she claimed to have “alienated people within our wonderful student community to the extent that they deem me unfit to be the leader they rightfully deserve.” The Udupi-born student also apologised for “unintentionally” hurting anyone’s emotions but reportedly claimed that she was unfairly targetted as a ‘conscious attempt’.

What has the university said?

Oxford’s Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality (CRAE) ran a campaign against her. While Samant told an Indian media publication that the “cancel culture got me”, CRAE said on Facebook “In this instance, there is clear evidence of wrongdoing and no suggestion of malicious intent; as such, CRAE is confident in its firm recommendation that the President-Elect should stand down from her position.”

Which posts started the row?

The social media posts which came under scrutiny included a picture of the Oxford University student in front of the famous Berlin Holocaust Memorial with the caption reading, "The memorial casts a hollow dream of the past atrocities and deeds". Another post that was reportedly perceived to be ‘racist’ was an image she uploaded from Malaysia with the caption “Ching Chang.”

Her comments on addressing the LGBTQ+ community of calling ‘trans women’ instead of just ‘women’ were also raised as objectionable. "When I thought I could not be humiliated even more, my account was suspended. Restored after 36 hours with zero followers. Freedom of Speech?," she tweeted on March 9.