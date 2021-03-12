On Dandi March Anniversary, Union Ministers Amit Shah And Rajnath Singh Greet The Nation

On the occasion of the Dandi March Anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took to Twitter to greet the nation and remember Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

HM Shah said "On this day in 1930, Gandhiji started the historic Dandi Salt Satyagraha from the Sabarmati Ashram in protest against the cruel salt law of the British which shook the foundations of the British Empire and gave a new direction to the Indian freedom struggle. Salutations to all Satyagrahis of Dandi March."

Defense Minister Singh said, "On this day in 1930, Bapu started a big historical movement of the Indian freedom struggle by launching Dandi Satyagraha. A pinch of salt rocked the foundation of British rule in India. On the anniversary of the Dandi movement, I remember and salute all the satyagrahis."

Meanwhile, to mark the 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days," announced Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel.

PM Modi Briefs MPs

On Wednesday, PM Modi briefed BJP MPs on the government's plans to celebrate 75 years of the nation's Independence during the party's Parliamentary meet. During the meeting, the Prime Minister told the MPs that the celebrations, inspired by the Dandi march, will begin from March 12, the day when Mahatma Gandhi launched a non-violent protest against the British monopoly on the production of salt. During his address, the Prime Minister said that the Union Ministry of Culture has identified 75 places where the celebration will be held. He also asked the MPs to be present in their respective states to be able to participate in these celebrations.