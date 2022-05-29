On Day 2 Of Deoband Gathering; Muslim Bodies Pass Resolution Against Uniform Civil Code

On the second day of the mega gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) announced that the Muslim bodies have passed a resolution to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This comes after the Uttarakhand government announced the formation of a 5-member drafting committee to implement the common code.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's media in-charge Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui said every individual should be free to follow their religion. He also said the UCC gives a message of support to only a particular community.

"We are being involved in petty issues. By introducing UCC, the government is giving a message of support to a particular community. We have said through our resolution that there is no need to touch on issues of conflicts or disputes. One must be free to follow their religion. If anyone is stopped from following their religion, we will oppose it," Maulana Farooqui said.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion and gender. If implemented, the Uniform Civil Code will be applicable to all communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. At present, different religions have their own laws of governance, such as the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, and the Indian Christian Marriages Act, etc.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind holds 2-day gathering

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind called for a two-day gathering of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband to discuss 'dividing' issues concerning mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar. The meeting was attended by nearly 2,000 members and representatives of organizations from across the country and was presided by JUH president Maulana Mahmod Asad Madani.

During the occasion, Jamiat passed three resolutions– the measures for taming the growing tide of hatred and animosity against Muslims in the country; a resolution regarding the eradication of Islamophobia; resolution over the strengthening of the Sadbhawana Manch.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Amir-ul-Hind Mufti Syed Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri, President of Bengal Jamiat Ulema Maulana Siddiqullah Chaudhry, Maulana Salman Bijnoori, Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Allahabad, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Hakeemuddin and the poet Nawaz Deobandi.

