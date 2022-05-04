On Day 3 In Europe, PM Modi To Meet French Prez Macron; To Attend 2nd India-Nordic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day Europe tour garnered global attention after having struck consecutive business-based meetings with German and Danish leadership and successful interactions with the Indian diaspora in Berlin and Copenhagen. In the latest development pertaining to the premiere's Europe itinerary, PM Modi, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, will make a brief stopover in Paris, given that France currently holds the EU presidency and French President Emmanuel Macron was recently been re-elected for a second consecutive term. Notably, PM Modi will be the first international leader to meet Macron after the latter was re-inducted as the French President.

On May 4, the Prime Minister will also partake in the 2nd India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway. But prior to the commencement of the summit, Prime Minister will also hold bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland, according to MEA.

PM Modi set to visit France on Day 3 of Europe tour

PM Modi and the French leadership are set to deliberate on high-level engagements and both sides will aim at bolstering strategic partnership, predominantly in areas such as clean energy environment, People to People ties, space, digital, manufacturing in high-end sectors, as per the MEA.

"In Paris, Prime Minister and President Macron will hold extensive talks across various formats. Prime Minister will depart France on the same night on the 4th of May," the MEA spokesperson had said during a press briefing on May 1.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra hinted at talks on a comprehensive defence partnership between India and France and stated that the partnership will aim at bolstering ties in this aspect too.

Furthermore, PM Modi is set to meet the French leadership at the Elysee Palance for one-on-one dialogue while delegation dialogues are said to be built around a dinner meeting. The Prime Minister is said to be in France for six hours and the visit can conclude as a halt while en route to New Delhi. Apart from a joint statement of the bilateral meeting between both sides, Paris is said to have initiated the preparations to showcase the agenda of dialogues by sharing the same on a televised diplomatic channel.

PM Modi's Europe visit

PM Modi on Tuesday met with the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the historical Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen. PM, greeted with a warm welcome by the Queen, felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed through a Twitter post. Concluding his second day's visit to Europe, PM Modi was also scheduled to attend a private dinner hosted by the Queen and her family.