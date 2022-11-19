On Detained Indian Navy Crew, Nigerian HM Assures Shah 'doing Best To Resolve Situation'

Months after sixteen Indian sailors, who are part of the 26-member crew of a vessel named Heroic Idun, were detained in Equatorial Guinea, Nigerian Home Minister Rauf Argebesola on Saturday assured all Indians that the country is doing its best to solve the situation and is working towards sending the detained sailors back to India. He further informed that he also had consultations with his Indian counterpart Amit Shah on the issue of the ship.

"I had a consultation with Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of the ship with Indian sailors and we assure all Indians that we are doing our best to resolve the situation," Nigerian Home Minister Rauf Argebesola said.

The Nigerian Home Minister's comments came after he met Shah in India on the sidelines of the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni @raufaregbesola meets India’s Union Home Minister @AmitShah, on the sidelines of the ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing holding in New Delhi, India. pic.twitter.com/54xeAW60ue — Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) November 19, 2022

The Nigerian government's assurance came after India's External Affairs Ministry's sustained efforts to bring back the stranded Indian sailors after they alleged unlawful detention and coercion. Notably, the Indian sailors were a part of the 26-member crew of the ship, which was illegally detained nearly three months ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria alleges oil theft

Levelling serious allegations the vessel named Heroic Idun, the Nigerian authorities claimed that the vessel attempted oil theft in Nigerian waters and also it sailed on without an identifying flag, despite orders from the Nigerian Navy. The vessel then eventually sailed towards Equatorial Guinea, where it was detained.

As per Colombo Gazette's report, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy said, "Nigeria is going to investigate her (vessel) conduct, and if culpable, necessary steps will be taken. The ship is coming back to Nigeria for investigation, the issue of prosecution is with the office of the HAGF."

Families of stranded Sailors appeal for help

The families of the sailors stranded in Equatorial Guinea demanded their safe return to India. "Our sons stranded there (Equatorial Guinea) should be safely brought back is our only demand," said a family member.

A family member of one of the other sailors said, "He had left on July 18 to join the ship, however, the ship was taken over on August 12, when they were about to reach Nigeria. An allegation of stealing crude oil was levelled against them. However, after several rounds of investigation, the vessel was found empty. Yet the company also paid the fine and still they haven’t been released."