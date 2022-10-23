On Diwali Eve, Jawans On High Alert In Jammu And Kashmir To Counter Any Enemy Provocation

Security forces are on high alert ahead of Diwali along the Jammu and Kashmir borders. Soldiers can be seen crawling, rehearsing for combat situations, metres away from the border with Pakistan in the Haji pir area in J&K, on Sunday.

At another location in the area, mortar shelling drills were also conducted. Moreover, there are control and command centres operational to keep an eye on the enemy across the border using high-end technology infrastructure.

Latest technology deployed at the border

On the occasion of Diwali, forces are on alert and watching the movement of Pakistan through drones, telescopes, and the latest technology HD cameras round the clock.

Pakistan army is supporting terrorists to enter the valley and disturb the peace but the jawans are on alert. Two days back, the minister of state for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhat landed in Jammu to review the operational preparedness of the security forces along the Indo-Pak border. He was briefed about the Airforce operations in the region for over half an hour, upon his arrival at the Jammu Airforce station in Jammu.

It’s important to note, the Indian armed forces recently placed a technical and commercial Request for Proposal (RFP) for 80 remotely piloted aircraft and 1000 high-altitude Quad Copters. These are essentially aimed at keeping a hawk's eye along the border.

IMAGE: Republic TV