On Doctors Day, Harsh Vardhan Thanks 'saviours Of Mankind' For Tireless Service Amid COVID

As the country celebrates doctors contributions on National Doctor's Day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, paid tribute to doctors, the 'saviours of humankind', for their tireless service & expressed deepest condolences to those who lost their lives while answering the call of duty. Many doctors have risked their lives and treated COVID-19 infected patients. The pandemic has exposed the efforts and contributions of the selfless services of the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

Doctors are the saviour souls

Amid the heightened risk of Coronavirus infections, doctors have stood by the country in battling the pandemic.

The Indian Medical Association has said that nearly 800 doctors have sacrificed their lives battling the second wave of COVID-19 of which 128 doctors are from Delhi followed by Bihar at 115, and Uttar Pradesh at 79.

The IMA President had said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that doctors should be respected, protected and safeguarded. He also emphasised the need for vaccination. We're celebrating this year's National Doctor's Day in memory of the veteran Dr BC Roy. We're so much pleased that PM Modi greeted the medical fraternity for the Doctor's Day".

Brave stories of Doctors

According to an early June report, an eight-month pregnant doctor of Jammu & Kashmir is determined to deliver her duties, treating patients amid Coronavirus infection fears. Recently, although incidents of assault on medical professionals have surfaced, Dr Shivani, Medical Officier at Community Health Centre (CHC) in the Lakhanpur area of Jammu Kashmir's Kathua district chose to serve the nation amid a surge in cases.

In May, Dr P Shanmugapriya, the medical officer of Anuppanadi Primary Health Centre, Madhurai, passed away due to COVID-19. She reportedly suffered from fever and sore throat but her RT-PCR test showed negative results for COVID-19.

National Doctor's Day

Every year, July 1 is observed as National Doctor's Day to honour the birth and death anniversary of former Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated to acknowledge and thank the selfless services of doctors.

This year, to honour the Indian doctors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the doctors community at 3 pm today at an event organised by the Indian Medical Association.

