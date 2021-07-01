On Doctors' Day, Watch Anil Kumble, Priyamani, Venkatesh Prasad's Message For 'heroes'

The contribution of doctors and healthcare workers, apart from their service for humans since centuries, have been among the highlights of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts to help the citizens as the nation battled the novel coronavirus was hailed by celebrities of the entertainment and sports fraternity on National Doctors' Day. Legendary cricketer and former Team India Captian Anil Kumble, actress Priyamani and former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad threw light on the doctors putting their own risks to save the nation.

Celebrities' message on Doctors Day

In a message, stated to the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) President, Anil Kumble hailed the contribution of doctors.

"On Doctor’s Day, I wish to express my gratitude to all the doctors who’ve been champions right throughout, more so in this pandemic. During this pandemic, we have realised the sacrifices that the medical fraternity, especially the doctors, have done for all of us. The entire medical fraternity has put their lives at risk, their families' lives at risk, just to keep us safe," said Kumble. "You are the true heroes. We salute you," he added.

Priyamani, who is currently in the news for starring in the web series The Family Man 2, said, "Here’s wishing each and every doctor a very Happy Doctors’ Day. Thank you so much for working tirelessly 24/7. Thank you for risking your lives to see to it that our lives are better."

"I don’t think a simple thank you is enough, but I do speak for all of us when I say, you guys are the best," she added.

Venkatesh Prasad said, “Wishing all the doctors a Very Happy National Doctors’ Day. You’ve been wonderful especially in this pandemic. You’re putting your lives at risk to save ours."

"Hats off to you all for your wonderful work and you deserve all the love, care and respect. So thank you," he also said.

National Doctors Day

Doctors Day is marked on July 1 in India as a tribute to acclaimed physician and former Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the medical fraternity and acknowledge their service to humanity.