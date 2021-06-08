On-duty Doctor Assaulted In West Bengal's Hoogly Dist; State Health Dept Orders Probe

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a video has emerged of an on-duty doctor being assaulted inPandua Rural Hospital in Hooghly, West Bengal. Upon accessing the exclusive footage of the assault, the incident is allegedly from June 7 and has triggered massive outrage among the doctors of West Bengal.

Bengal doctor assault case: Probe underway

After Republic Media Network aired the video clip of the on-duty doctor being ruthlessly assaulted, the West Bengal Doctor's Association has written to the secretary of the state. Not only this, taking cognisance of the matter, the Bengal Health Department has demanded immediate action on the assault.

After the video of the assault was aired, the local BDO and the district administration in Hooghly ordered a probe and have also ensured that the victim (on-duty doctor) will be safeguarded and the accused would be arrested soon. A probe has also been initiated by the state Health Department in the Bengal doctor assault case.

Assam doctor assault case

Amid the raging pandemic, reports of doctors or healthcare workers being assaulted by the general public or patient's family and friends are not new. Earlier in June, a young doctor was brutally beaten by a mob and relatives of a COVID-19 patient after the patient died at Assam's Idali CVID-19 Care Centre in Hojai district.

According to reports, after the COVID-19 patients had died at the hospital, the relatives of the deceased patient brutally beaten the doctor. A video of the incident also went viral on social media where some people were seen attacking the young doctor and kicking him. According to reports, Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati had reached Odali Model Hospital for his COVID-19 duty around 1:30 pm on June 1.

As of now, 2 more people, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for being allegedly involved in the assault of a doctor, taking the total number of arrests to 28 so far, police said. Back-to-back incidents of attack on doctors engaged in the treatment of COVID patients in Hailakandi and Hajoi districts of Assam had hit the national headlines. Following this, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognisance of the June one incident in Hajoi and has sought an action-taken report from the state government within 4 weeks.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

West Bengal so far has recorded over 14,32,019 positive cases, out of which, 13,88,771 have successfully recovered and 16,362 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,887 new cases, 14,352 fresh recoveries and 103 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 26,886.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)