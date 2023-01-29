On Fast To Save Ladakh's Ecosystem, Sonam Wangchuk Alleges ‘house Arrest’, Police Deny

Sonam Wangchuk, the social-reformist engineer who inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in the movie '3 Idiots' has alleged that he has been held under house arrest at his institute, a claim that is refuted by authorities which have clarified that he was just barred from conducting a five-day fast at the top of Khardung La, where temperatures drop below minus 40 degrees celsius.

The reformist had launched the hunger strike beginning January 26 at the 18,380-foot-high Khardung La to draw BJP-led Centre’s attention to the concerns of the Ladakhi people. His demands include protecting the environment against unregulated industrial and commercial expansion and extending the sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh.

Wangchuk shares copy of bond

Taking to Twitter, Wangchuk shared a copy of a bond on Saturday. The document included a request for an assurance that Wangchuk would refrain from commenting on the recent events in the Leh district, making any public speeches, holding any gatherings open to the public, or engaging in any other similar behaviour. In the post on social media, he said that he is under house arrest 'or worse'.

“I have announced a five-day climate fast to save and safeguard the Himalayas, the glaciers, Ladakh and its people under the sixth schedule of Article 244 of the Indian Constitution. I was initially told that the policemen are deployed for my safety and I did not take it otherwise,” he said.

Police deny claims

Denying Wangchuk’s allegations, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, P D Nitya said, “He was not permitted by the administration to hold a five-day fast at Khardung La pass as the temperatures fall below minus 40 degrees Celsius there.”

“It was high risk for him and his followers to move to the place and accordingly, he was requested to observe the fast at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) campus,” the police added.

She further stated that when Wangchuk tried to head toward Khardug La, police caught up with him and asked him to turn around, which he refused, owing to which the police had to take legal action to return him to his institute.

“He has signed a bond and police were deployed as a precautionary measure as he did not cooperate with the police,” the officer said.

Huge support for Wangchuk

Almost all major political parties, social and religious organisations, and student organizations except for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come together in Leh and Kargil districts to support Wangchuk's demands, including statehood and constitutional protections, since the area was granted union territory status in August 2019.

On the first day of the hunger strike, Wangchuk alleged that he attended a prayer service at the Chokhang Vihara temple at the public's request but was forced to return by police to HIAL in violation of all regulations.

“The system is misusing the police and they have no concern for my safety. They are doing all this for their own safety and want to restrict my voice to the campus only because the UT administration has miserably failed to address the issues and concerns of the people of Ladakh,” he alleged.

The SSP however has rejected the use of any force against the well-known public figure and the degradation of the holy site. “Three youth who tried to create a law and order situation at NDA stadium (during a function) were detained and no FIR was registered against them. They were freed,” she said.

