On First Janta Curfew Anniversary, Hardeep Singh Puri Recalls India Uniting To Fight Covid

One year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19, 2020, had announced that a "Janta Curfew" (People Curfew) will be placed on March 22 for 14 hours as India had witnessed a sudden increase in the daily COVID-19 cases. Monday marks the first anniversary of "Janta Curfew" announced by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation and the anniversary comes at a time when India is in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic.

What was "Janta Curfew"?

In the highly-anticipated address to the nation on March 19 this year, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow a day-long "Janta Curfew" (People Curfew) - on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. This served as a precursor to the complete lockdown that was announced on March 25, to contain the Coronavirus spread. Even as panic buying began and citizens were apprehensive about what to expect next, India witnessed its immense unity and also, when called upon, showed support to healthcare and essential service workers who risked their lives, by clanging thalis, clapping and lighting candles and diyas. With rising Coronavirus cases and slowed economic activity, one of the unexpected outcomes was the worst migrant labourers exodus that India has ever faced as millions undertook the cross-country journey, initially even on foot.

What PM Modi had said?

During his address, PM Modi had urged the people to come out in the balconies of their houses at around 5 pm on March 22 and clang utensils for 5 minutes as a gesture of solidarity with each other and to express gratitude for the frontline warriors. The Prime Minister had also urged the people to stay off the roads for a day. He had also said that the emergency services would not come under the purview of the curfew.

What happened after "Janta Curfew"?

After "Janta Curfew", on March 24, 2020, PM Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was later extended thrice, with the final phase beginning on May 18, 2020, and concluding on May 31, 2020. Later from June 1, 2020, onwards, the country had started reopening gradually, in what was termed as ‘Unlock.’

India's COVID-19 situation

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the pandemic and so far it has recorded over 1,15,99,130 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,11,30,288 have recovered and 1,59,755 have died. As per MoHFW reports, in the last 24 hours, 43,846 new cases, 22,956 new recoveries and 197 deaths have been reported. The total number of active cases in India is 3,09,087.

India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive against the viral disease which commenced on January 16. The second phase of the drive began on March 1 and is currently underway.

