On France Church Attack, Bollywood Celebs Condemn Killing Of Innocents; Debate Nuances

Celebrities from the film industry reacted strongly to the attack in a church in France's Nice that claimed the lives of three on Thursday. The stars condemned the attack and expressed their condolences to the deceased, while also raising numerous questions with second such instance in the past few days. They highlighted that whatever the reasons might have provoked the killers to take the step, ‘killing’ was no okay.

Bollywood stars react to Nice beheading

Three persons were killed, with one of them, a woman, being beheaded by a Tunisian man in a church in France’s Nice on Thursday.

Anubhav Sinha wrote one ‘can’t kill’ and there could be no debate on it. The director also asked numerous questions on how the first call for Islamic Jihad or the beginning of Islamic terror took place.

You can't kill. Period. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 29, 2020

Before the beginning of Islamic terror which war killed hundreds of thousands of human lives?

Which was the country at war with a ghost killing millions?

Which country was fighting elections on that war?

Which country made billions out of that war that went on for 2 decades? https://t.co/OiDFmznq7L — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 29, 2020

Actor Ranvir Shorey used the much-used #IStandWithFrance hashtag and added that it was the ‘ideological battlefield of the world’ currently.

France is the ideological battlefield of the world at the moment, and #IStandWithFrance. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 29, 2020

Terrorism victim Charlie Hebdo had been at the centre of the current crisis gripping France, with one of its cartoons on Prophet Muhammad, allegedly prompting the killing of a teacher a few days ago. Sona Mohapatra expressed her displeasure with the magazine, but stated that killing could not be justified at any cost. The singer also hit out at a netizen who suggested bringing ‘reforms in Hinduism’. Backing Uniform Civil Code, she highlighted the end of society’s menaces and wrote ‘good Muslims suffer because of fools like u’.

They’ve always been anti-religion, anti establishment & #CharlieHebdo has published worse cartoons of #Christians & Christianity. Christian organisations sued them. I DO NOT subscribe to the CH sense of humour. But to go & kill cartoonists? #Islamic_Terrorist not #Islamophobia ! https://t.co/72U10UHgVE — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 29, 2020

these matters are being called out, the law of the land bans sati, child marriage, caste atrocities are part of this reform list,a W.I.P. Now, STOP defending the French murders in the name of Islam?The good Muslims suffer because of fools like u & yes #UniformCivilCode for #India https://t.co/iNQGmA6yYa — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 29, 2020

Director Onir tweeted that one could be offended with a cartoon, but that did not give anyone the right to kill.

I have not seen the cartoon, But I would always support MF Hussains art, I might hate a cartoon and troll it, but not kill anyone for any cartoon. NO I do not support the cartoon and will criticise it, but I will not support Killing . I hope you are CLEAR — Onir (@IamOnir) October 29, 2020

Screenwriter Shagufta Rafique wrote that even the prophet would’ve condemned these killings, while asserting that justifying the killing was a ‘bigger sin.’

Condemn the killing of innocents..Because our prophet (ﷺ)would've done the same🙏 — ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) October 29, 2020

Justifying terror is a bigger sin.. — ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) October 29, 2020

Actor Payal Ghosh asked if 'humanity was dying.'

Thoughts and prayers are with the families and others of those killed during today’s attack! Praying for you.🙏



Is humanity dying? #FranceBeheading pic.twitter.com/fo3KYSvuII — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 29, 2020

Sana Khaan, who recently quit acting for religious reasons, sought an apology from President Macron for ‘mockery of prophet Mohammed’ and used hashtags like #FranceShameOnYou and #BoycottFrenceProducts.

We condemn the mockery of our beloved Prophet(pbuh).Freedom of speech is everyone’s right but it does not allow u to hurt people’s sentiments.U definitely need mental help brother #MacronApologizeToMuslim #ProphetMuhammad4All #FranceShameOnYou #BoycottFrenceProducts — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) October 29, 2020

Celebrities react to controversies in France

A few days ago, celebrities had also reacted strongly to killing of a teacher Samuel Patty on October 16 by a 18-year-old student, who was shown the controversial cartoons of Mohammed by the former. Many had also expressed mixed opinions of Macron as he stated that Patty was "killed because Islamists want our future" and that "France will not give up cartoons". At that time, Shagufta Rafique, Farhan Azmi had objected to Macron’s statements, while others had come out in his support as Middle East countries sought to ban French products.

