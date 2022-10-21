On Future Of News & TV Measurement, Hear BARC Chairman Shashi Sinha At The NBF Conclave

Speaking at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave on Friday in New Delhi, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Chairman Shashi Sinha expressed his views on the topic "Future of News: BARC and Beyond".

During the panel discussion, he also stressed on news broadcasters collaborating, despite being competitors, and said, “We don't run each other down.”

Elaborating on landing page viewership and normal viewership, Sinha said, “BARC created a landing page algorithm around three years back. The then-CEO of BARC came out saying that the entire session should go out. However, the suggestion was shot down by the collective wisdom of the board.”

He added, “Around 10 days back, with the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), we again pointed out that if knocking out the entire session suggestion (in case of landing pages) is not valid for all genres, let’s do it for only news.”

Talking about the numbers game for the regional language channels, the BARC Chairman said, “The numbers for local language viewership is far higher than the national viewership. It is difficult to solve the problem of measurement as the majority of houses in our country do not have boxes. Almost 60% of households run on cable connections.”

"Today, media is a volumes game. The actual decision-making is being done by youngsters. For them, news has become a share game,” the BARC chairman added.

BARC Chairman stresses collaboration

"I can go in detail on how we collaborate. One of the biggest things for news broadcasters will be to collaborate. There are many ways,” he added.