On Gita Press, It's Congress Vs Congress. Senior Neta Openly Disagrees With Jairam Ramesh

A Congress versus Congress battle is afoot after Jairam Ramesh's controversial statement criticising the Centre's decision to award the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press. Speaking to Republic, Congress leader Acharya Krishnam said senior party leaders must avoid making controversial statements that can hurt Hindu sentiments. Krishnam said such remarks will only hurt the Congress party and benefit the BJP.

3 things you need to know

Gita Press was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 by the government for its "contribution towards social, economic and political change through non-violent and other Gandhian methods."

Gita Press said that it will accept the award but refused to receive the cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that awarding Gita Press the award is like honouring VD Savarkar and Nathuram Godse.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the… pic.twitter.com/PqoOXa90e6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2023

Congress Vs Congress over Gandhi Peace Prize row

"Gita Press was established in 1923, around 100 years ago and the BJP was not even born at the time. Gita Press has published more than 100 books on religion, society, and spirituality. The Gita Press does not belong to the BJP, neither it is political. Although everyone is politically motivated, Gita Press is not politically related to any party. So making such statements and linking them to Nathuram Godse and the assassins of Gandhi, I think it will hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Those with responsible political positions should not make such statements," Krishnam told Republic without naming Ramesh directly.

When asked why his party repetitively takes an 'anti-Hindu' stance, Krishnam replied, "I don't believe that Congress is an anti-Hindu party. It is not right to call the entire party anti-Hindu just on the basis of statements from one leader."

"I believe that our senior leadership would not agree with the remarks of one leader. But I want to tell the senior leadership that those who are in responsible positions should not make such statements which send the message that Congress leaders are involved in anti-Hindu activities," he further said. The same was said by Krishnam in a tweet posted earlier on Monday.

According to the Congress leader, such remarks undermine the efforts of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "It also favours the BJP as it wants that Congress must turn against all Hindus," he said.

Big embarrassment for Congress as Gandhi's praise for Gita Press surfaces

Amid the criticism from top Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Mahatma Gandhi's praise for Gita Press has surfaced. Archived documents show that Mahatma Gandhi lauded the publishing house for its efforts to disseminate Hindu scripture and other religious literature among the masses. Earlier, Ramesh said in a tweet that the decision to award Gita Press with the Gandhi Peace Prize "is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse."

Hitting back at the Congress party for its "sick mentality," BJP MP Ravi Kishan said it has a "Pakistani and British" mindset. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also slammed the Congress party saying, "In India earlier, the British imposed the sedition act on Gita Press for distributing religious texts at cheap rates. And post-independence, organisations like PFI oppose Hindu religious texts. So I don't know which side Congress is on because even Subhash Chandra Bose used to carry a pocket Gita with him."