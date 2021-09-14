On Hindi Diwas, Union Home Min Amit Shah Wants India To Be 'Atmanirbhar' With Languages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the progress of India was contained in the coordination of mother tongue and official language. Speaking on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Union Home Minister noted that the people of the country had accepted the decision taken on September 14, 1949 that this country's 'Rajbhasha" will be Hindu and "Lipi" will be Devanagri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah further said that along with Hindi, Indians also took a decision to accept regional languages. He also urged all the countrymen to take a pledge to progressively use the official language Hindi along with their mother tongue in basic works. Expressing happiness over the increased usage of the Indian language in the states Assemblies since 2014, the Union Home Minister said that being 'Aatmanirbhar' is not just about producing within the country. "We have to be 'Aatmanirbhar' even with languages," Shah added.

Remarking that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could speak Hindi internationally, the Union Home Minister questioned what were Indians embarrassed about. While stating that gone were the days when speaking Hindi at an international level was a matter of concern, he said the Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

Union Minister Amiot Shah said, "Language is the most powerful medium to express emotion. Hindi is the basic basis of our cultural consciousness and national unity as well as the ancient ‍ There is also a bridge between modernity and modern progress. Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are continuously committed for the parallel development of Hindi and all Indian languages."

भाषा मनोभाव व्यक्त करने का सबसे सशक्त माध्यम है। हिंदी हमारी सांस्कृतिक चेतना व राष्ट्रीय एकता का मूल आधार होने के साथ-साथ प्राचीन सभ्‍यता व आधुनिक प्रगति के बीच एक सेतु भी है।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम हिंदी व सभी भारतीय भाषाओं के समांतर विकास के लिए निरंतर कटिबद्ध है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2021

Informing that the decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Spoken as a native language by 250 million people, Hindi is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world."

