On His Phone, PM Modi Records Video Of Himachal’s Natural Beauty That Left Him Spellbound

The tourist inside Prime Minister Narendra Modi always wants to share scenic beauty pictures with the citizens and with his penchant for nature, he shared an aerial picture from Himachal Pradesh, where he is on a one-day visit to launch various development projects.

PM Modi shared a serene aerial clipping of a silent and wide waterbody with pockets of greenery, outlined by snow-white clouds. The Prime Minister had also posted an aerial view video of the town of Kullu on October 5.

‘Spellbound by Himachal's natural beauty’

Posting the picture on his Facebook page, PM Modi said, “Whenever I come to Himachal Pradesh, I’m simply spellbound by the natural beauty here!”

The Prime Minister shared a 14-second video clip of clouds overlooking a calm but huge water body.

A similar clip was shared by the Prime Minister during his previous visit to the hill state on October 5. Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, PM Modi launched several development projects in Himachal Pradesh including the inauguration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Bilaspur. Just before landing in the state on October 5 visit, PM Modi posted an aerial video clip from his Helicopter of the mountain-surrounded town of Kullu dotted with small houses.

PM Modi's second Himachal Pradesh visit in under 10 days

As part of his visit to the hill state on October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train, the fourth in the country, which is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones. He also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Haroli, which will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore. PM Modi also launched the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Una, the foundation stone for which was launched by him in 2017.

Image: Facebook/Narendra Modi, PTI