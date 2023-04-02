On Howrah Ram Navami Clashes, BJP Says 'law & Order Has Completely Collapsed In Bengal'

Law and order situation in West Bengal has completely collapsed under Mamata Banerjee's rule, said state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday while speaking to the media on violent clashes that erupted during Ram Navami in different parts of West Bengal on Thursday and Friday.

"First, I want to meet the victims of the violence. Meanwhile, I appeal to the people to maintain peace," said the BJP leader. He added, "Most concerning issue is the killing of a person by five armed men in broad daylight. These types of incidents are rare, and I have never witnessed this, which proves that what happened in Howrah was a pure gangster act."

"I had often heard about such cases taking place in different states, but today it is happening here in Bengal, and it indicates that the law and order situation in Bengal has completely collapsed," added Sukanta Majumdar.

Bengal BJP president stopped by police as he visits violence-hit areas to meet victims

On Sunday, Majumdar went to meet victims of recent violence but was stopped by police from going to violence-hit Shibpur in Howrah as Section 144 is imposed in the area. While addressing the media, Majumdar said that the situation is not normal yet and he will inform the Bengal Governor about the reality of the entire incident. He also called for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar stopped by police from going to violence-hit Shibpur in Howrah as Section 144 is imposed in the area pic.twitter.com/H0bP2UVy5e — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

#WATCH | "West Bengal CM not for all but only one for people of one religion," says West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar after he is stopped from meeting victims of Shibpur violence in Howrah. pic.twitter.com/zLluKLLw9i — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

"The situation is not normal yet. I will report the ground reality to the Governor. A lot of people I have spoken to have told me that they are scared. The central government and state governments should talk about the deployment of CAPFs here. There should be a CBI inquiry into the incident," said Majumdar at Howrah.

Majumdar highlighted that the Bengal government and police officials are trying to protect "one particular community" that was involved in the clashes. "The people of Bengal should understand the fact that CM Mamata Banerjee is not the Chief Minister of the entire state but only of one particular community," he said.

What happened in West Bengal?

On the day of the Ram Navami celebration, clashes broke out between Muslims and Hindus in different parts of West Bengal as after the Ram Navami procession. The clashes, which mainly started in the Sandhyabazar area of Shibpur in Howrah district on Thursday, spread to the adjacent Kazipara area the next morning after a group of people started pelting stones toward the houses of Hindus, forcing police officials to launch a crackdown using tear gas and lathi charges to control a rampaging mob.

The violent mob also attacked several police vans and incidents of arson and ransacking were reported. According to reports, more than 50 people have been arrested, and several FIRs have also been filed by the police.

Currently, a huge contingent of police forces, accompanied by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), has been deployed in the violence-hit areas, and police officials are making efforts to control the situation.

Image: ANI