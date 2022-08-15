Last Updated:

On Independence Day 2022: Former Terrorists & Terrorists' Kin Hoist Tiranga In J&K

In a rare event, former terrorists hoisted the National Flag on India's 76th Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir. Watch here:-

In a rare event, former terrorists hoisted the National Flag on Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir. Irshad Ahmad Kant, a former top terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen along with Manzoor Kari, a former terror associate hoisted the Tricolour. With them was seen former Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Shah in the flag hoisting ceremony that took place in the Kishtwar region. 

In the Pulwama region, the father of slain terrorist Riyaz Naikoo hoisted the Tricolour at their residence on the eve of Independence Day as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. 

Tricolour fervour in Jammu & Kashmir 

Meanwhile, the Tricolour fervour is being witnessed across the valley. The Army inaugurated a 108-feet high National Flag in the Baramulla district. The Tricolour was installed at Hyderbeigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said. Musavi said that General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), and Major General SS Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir.

PM Modi's message of Unity; 'Panch pran' for next 25 years

The first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence, PM Modi hoisted the flag on Independence day. Addressing from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi, PM Modi recalled India's journey from the time it attained independence in 1947 and underlined how with 'hopes and aspirations, highs and lows', the country has reached where it is now and thanked everyone for it. He stressed on unity among its citizens, and the concept of 'India first' in the way ahead. 

PM Modi summed the path for the next 25 years in what he referred to as 'Panchpran'." First, to move forward with bigger resolves for developed India. Second, erase all traces of servitude. Third, be proud of our legacy. Fourth, the strength of unity and fifth duties of the citizens which includes the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers," PM Modi said

