On Independence Day 2022, PM Modi Seeks Citizens' Support To Fight Corruption, Parivarvaad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day and pointed out two challenges - corruption and parivarvaad (nepotism) - that the country is facing and needs to overcome.

"When I talk of nepotism and familism, people think I am just talking about politics. No, unfortunately, that evil of the political sphere has nurtured familism in every institution of India," PM Modi said.

"On one side there are those people who don't have a place to live and on the other, there are people who have no place to keep things they have stolen. We need to fight corruption with all our might," the Prime Minister stressed.

Talking about steps taken to fight this corruption, PM Modi said that in the last eight years, due to direct benefit transfer through Aadhaar, mobile and other technological advancements, Rs 2 lakh crore, which would have ended in the wrong hands, have been used for development.

"The people who looted banks in the previous governments and ran away, their properties have been seized and attempts are made to bring them back. We are trying to recover from those who looted the country. Corruption is eating the country like termites. I'm fighting against it, but I need the support of 130 crore people of the country so that I can win this war," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that awareness needs to be raised against 'Parivaarvaad' to realise the strength of our institutions and to take the country forward on the basis of merit.

'Every Indian aspiring to see fast progress of new India': PM Modi

PM Modi said that in this 'Amrit Kaal', every citizen of the country is aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India with enthusiasm. He also termed India the 'Mother of Democracy'.

"Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable," PM Modi said.

"An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic, impatient for the fast progress of new India," the Prime Minister said.

"My understanding of the spirit of India made me realise that for the growth of 'New India' we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation, a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi," he added.