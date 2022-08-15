On Independence Day 2022, Tricolour Unfurled At Indian Embassy In Dublin

The Indian Embassy in Ireland, on Monday, celebrated India's 76th Independence Day and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India's independence, in Dublin. The National Flag was unfurled by the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, followed by cultural performances.

Wishing everyone on the special day, the Indian ambassador shared President Droupadi Murmu’s message to all the Indians present at the Embassy. He emphasised that everyone should work together to keep Nation First as it "makes our lives more meaningful."

The event was attended by several community leaders such as Asheesh Dewan,

Dr Jasbeer Puri, Siraj Zaidi, Dr Hemant Kumar, Ravinandan Pratap Singh, Sanjeeb Barik, and Babu Lal among others.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Ireland: Teej & Friendship Day celebration

Several Indian community leaders and members are actively working to build India-Ireland relations stronger through various programmes.

Last week, celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of India’s Independence, the Indian Ladies in Ireland (ILI) group organised the first ever multicultural event celebrating Teej and International Friendship Day together bringing different communities under one roof to showcase the diversity and culture of India.

India’s first Woman IPS officer and the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi graced the occasion with her video message.

Various Irish Political leaders, Senator Emer Currie, Member of Parliament Emer Higgins, and Member of Parliament Jennifer McNeil also showed their support for the event by sharing lovely video messages for the Indian community.

To show her support for the Indian community, Irish Member of Parliament Emer Higgins shared her video message wearing a Saree in the Irish Parliament. This was a great representation of the bonding which India and Ireland have built over time.

Wishing everyone Happy Teej & International Friendship Day, Member of Parliament Emer Higgins said, "Diversity in Ireland has been a very strong support system in building relations with the world around, Indian Community plays an important role in Ireland."

This programme was organised by the Founder of the Indian Ladies in Ireland group Supriya Singh who is also a social worker in Ireland along with Ravinandan Pratap Singh in collaboration with the Scientology Community Centre.

The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by representatives from Indian Embassy, PK Sahu along with his wife Mamta Sahu & dignitaries from Indian Community - Dr Hemant Kumar, Siraj Zaidi & Jasbeer Puri. The lighting of the lamp signifies the knowledge and the dispelling of darkness.

There were more than 600 people from various nationalities including a large number of non-resident Indians who cherished the celebrations at the Scientology Community centre in Dublin.