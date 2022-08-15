On Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh Successfully Launches Drone Delivery Of Medicines

On Independence Day 2022, Arunachal Pradesh carried out a successful launch of the first flight of drone service 'medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a drone hub for the world, Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh government decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture and disaster management in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

Successful launch of the first flight of drone service - ‘medicine from the sky’ from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/hIK1XpIIAf — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 15, 2022

Based on the field assessment report, the pilot project 'Medicine from the Sky' was launched on Monday, August 15, the day marking 75 years of India's independence, from Seppa village. "As part of ongoing #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, happy to have virtually launched the pilot project," CM Khandu tweeted.

The pilot project funded by USAID (United States Agency for International Development) and executed by Redwings Labs will provide a clear picture of operational issues, financial feasibility and regulatory issues, based on which the government will make a policy and take steps for phased adoption of this emerging technology, he said.

'Drone-based drug delivery will be a game changer', says East Kameng Deputy Commissioner

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek that due to the hilly terrain in the district it is difficult to access interior areas, mainly during monsoons. "I am sure drone-based drug delivery will be a game changer in strengthening access to healthcare in such remote areas. Hoping that this pilot project would give us the answers and clarity for the future."

In February, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between WEF and the Arunachal Pradesh government with the aim of "collaborating on projects on 'drones for social impact' in the state."

"In mid-2021, we undertook a field study in Arunachal Pradesh to learn more about the local health distribution system, disease profile and nature of the terrain. Traversing the Seppa-Bameng belt by road, in particular, made it evident that drones were an absolute necessity," said Vignesh Santhanam, lead for aerospace and drones at the World Economic Forum.

Notably, the 'Medicine from the Sky' project was launched in Telangana in September 2021. "Through our learnings in Telangana, we are looking to stress test our systems in Arunachal Pradesh under the liberalised drone regime while factoring in economic principles right from the point of initiation," Santhanam added.

Redwing Labs, a startup, would provide indigenous hybrid Vertical Take-off and Landing (LTOL) drones and will run end-to-end operations for the project.