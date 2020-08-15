On Independence Day, PM Modi Announces Fiber Optics For All 6 Lakh Villages In 1000 Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day from Red Fort, talking about the need to include villages and panchayats while drawing out a vision for a Digital India.

"The role of villages in Digital India has become significant. The people of villages now also need these kinds of facilities. Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fiber before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fiber," said PM Modi.

"Keeping this in mind, we have now decided that this will not only be limited to panchayats but all the six lakh villages in the country where optical fibre would be made available. We have resolved that all six lakh villages in the country will be connected with optical fibre within just 1000 days," said PM Modi.

Earlier this week, PM Modi had inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fiber cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands under this vision. The project will provide high-speed broadband connections in the union territory at par with services in the mainland. An earlier successful endeavour by the Modi government had been to electrify every village in the country.

Read: Independence Day 2020: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat In Delhi

Read: Andaman Optical Fibre Cable Project Symbol Of Modi's Commitment To Ease Of Living: Nadda

India's 74th Independence Day

As India steps into the 74th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort in Delhi. The PM unfurled the National Flag and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. All those who have attended the Independence day celebration have been sensitized about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines had been issued along with each invitation card. Due to the Covid pandemic, school children were absent from the celebrations this year.

Read: PM Modi Inaugurates First Ever Optical Fibre Cable Project For Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Read: Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: 'Terrorism Or Expansionism, India Stood Firm,' Says PM