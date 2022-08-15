On Independence Day, PM Modi Calls India 'Mother Of Democracy'; Lauds Spirit Of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, unfurled the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

During his speech, PM Modi called India the 'Mother of Democracy' and said that the country's strength lies in its diversity as people from every background and religion live together in unity and peace.

"The strength of the country lies in its diversity and it has inherent potential," the Prime Minister said, adding that the country has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.

'Our diversity is our strength': PM Modi

Highlighting the message of 'Ekta' (Unity) and Diversity, PM Modi said that 'unity and togetherness' is another important facet of the country. He referred to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and called it the 'perfect example' of India's unity to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day.

"Our diversity is our strength," the Prime Minister emphasised, and said that moving and living together in harmony should be part of everynone's attitude. PM Modi noted that India's heritage was in its family system and the faith of its people.

"We see God in all, and women are seen as goddesses. Thus, equality is the cornerstone of our progress and we need to ensure that we are united through 'India first'," he said, adding, "We see divinity in all beings. When we start taking pride in ourselves, the world takes pride in us. We talk about everyone's well-being. It is our heritage and therefore we need to learn to take pride in our heritage."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while pointing out that the 'holier than thou (considering self morally better than others)' attitude is a problem of the world, asserted that the country is proud of what it has achieved in the past 75 years.

(Image: ANI)