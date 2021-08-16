On India's 75th Independence Day, One World Trade Centre Was Illuminated In Tricolour

The South Asian Engagement Foundation announced on Friday, August 13, that it will collaborate with The Durst Organization to illuminate the One World Trade Center tower and podium in the Indian flag tricolours on August 15 (according to US local time). This effort honours India, the world's largest democracy, as it celebrates its 75th year of independence. Other Durst installations at One Bryant Park and One Five One in midtown will also be lighted up in the tricolour as part of the celebrations.

South Asian Engagement announces imprinting of the Tricolour

"We are proud to partner with the South Asian Engagement Foundation as it celebrates India entering its 75th year of Independence", stated Mark Domino of The Durst Organization who oversees Spireworks. The South Asian Engagement Foundation is in charge of a number of activities and civic engagements for the Indian American community as it integrates American culture.

"This is a historic moment commemorating India’s Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India," said Rahul Walia, Founding trustee of SAEF. "We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium," he added.

The lighting would begin on the spire of the landmark - One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park, and One Five One in midtown on August 15th at sunset, New York City time, and would last until 2:00 a.m. The tricolour of the Indian flag will also be visible atop the World Trade Center's podium.

Tricolour at One World Trade Center tower

Aarti Walia, Director South Asian Engagement Foundation, noted, "We are so happy to be working with the Durst Organization to help celebrate India and thank them for their help in making this a reality."

The community is invited to visit the platform at 285 Fulton Street for photo opportunities, and they can virtually observe the illumination at www.spireworks.live and http://saef-us.org/tricolornyc/, as well as a countdown to the event at https://tinyurl.com/spireworks, from anywhere in the globe. SAEF is also planning a magnificent Diwali celebration in November to raise awareness and exposure to the United States' rich and diverse culture. They intend to make this an annual event in the future.

