BREATHTAKING: On Intl. Mountain Day, Arunachal CM Shares A Glimpse Of His Constituency

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday shared a video stating the important role of mountains in providing food and water supply, on the occasion of International Mountain Day.

#InternationalMountainDay a day to regard the imp roles that mountains play in water & food supply. And raise awareness about indigenous peoples & minorities who live in mountain with unique cultural heritage & traditions. Sharing a video during my constituency visit in Tawang. pic.twitter.com/qrH7bektmG — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 11, 2019

Adopted in 1992, International World Mountain Day is celebrated every year on December 11. The UN then declared 2002, with the rising attention to the importance of mountains, as the UN International Year of Mountains. The first international day was celebrated in 2003.

READ | Pema Khandu Thanks PM Modi & Amit Shah For Exemption Of Arunachal Pradesh From CAB

As mentioned by the United Nations(UN), mountains are home to 15 percent of the world’s population and a quarter of the world’s land animals and plants. They cover about 27 percent of the Earth’s surface and six out of the 20 most important food crops originate in mountains.

Roads in mountains⛰ are especially vital life links.



Eco-safe roads promote the use of deep-rooted grasses and shrubs, which help to stabilize soil on steep slopes above and below roads. #InternationalMountainDay https://t.co/7NbofSnDTK — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) December 11, 2019

The theme for 2019 is “Mountains Matter for Youth”, to highlight that for rural youth, living in mountains can be hard and migration from the mountains leads to abandoned agriculture, land degradation and a loss of ancient cultural traditions.

READ | CM Pema Khandu: I Don't See The CAB To Be Problematic For Arunachal'

A research conducted in 2017 shows that from 1961 to 2011, the Himalaya population has grown by 250%, from 19.9 to 52.8 million. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) states that the Himalayan landmass of 6,50,000 sq km is spread over, India, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. About 85% of Himalayan landmass occurs in India, occupies 15% of the country's area and supports 65 million people.

On this #InternationalMountainDay, we need to remember where we came from. Mountains & islands should not be forgotten. Let’s engage youth, our future, to tackle the challenge of #ClimateChange & transforming agriculture & food system towards full sustainability. #COP25 pic.twitter.com/yeGEYi14ml — FAO Director-General QU Dongyu (@FAODG) December 11, 2019

As per reports, in a delegation of the Indian Mountain Initiative (IMI), CM Pema Khandu discussed the need to include Himalayan states' issues in the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) recommendations to incentivize the mountain states for enabling them to provide ecosystem services.

In July this year, Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein participated in the launch of the Clean Green Arunachal Campaign 2019. The campaign was targeted planting one crore trees as a part of raising awareness about the value of greenery in the forest and to protect the environment along with combating climate change.

READ | Pema Khandu: Duty Of Every Arunachal To Preserve Indigenous Culture