On Iran Envoy's Request For Intervention In West Asia Crisis, India Remains Non-committal

Reacting to the Iranian Ambassador’s request for India’s help in de-escalation, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday, January 9, remained non-committal about the Centre’s response. He contended that the envoy had issued a clarification about his original statement.

Highlighting that the peace, security, and stability in West Asia were of utmost importance, he mentioned that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his counterparts from Iran, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, and the US. Kumar added that India wanted the situation to deescalate.

Read: Iran May Have Intentionally Avoided US Casualties In Missile Attacks: Report

The MEA spokesperson remarked, “Number one, we are very closely monitoring the situation which is developing rapidly and there are changes taking place. And number two, as we have articulated in the past- peace, security and stability in the region are of utmost importance to us. We have important interests in the region. And we would like the situation to deescalate as quickly as possible. We are talking to several stakeholders who are in the region. External Affairs Minister has spoken to the players in the region- the Foreign Ministers of Iran, UAE, Oman, Qatar and Jordan. He also had discussions with his counterpart from the US and exchanged perspectives on the situation.”

Read: UN Chief Warns World Cannot Afford Another War Amid US-Iran Tensions

He added, “On the comment by the Iranian ambassador, he issued a clarification as well. He didn’t say what exactly he meant and therefore, it now falls into the category of a hypothetical question. But, at the same time, in our interaction with Foreign Ministers from other countries, we have already conveyed the importance and the priority that India attaches to peace, stability, and security.”

Read: Australian Defence Personnel, Diplomats To Stay In Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

'We are welcoming any intervention from friendly countries like India'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Ali Chegeni- Iran's envoy to India welcomed the intervention of India to help maintain peace and prosperity in west Asia. He asserted that Iran looked forward to initiatives from friendly countries based on peace and justice. This comes amid the escalation of tensions between Iran and the US over the killing of Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani and the missiles being fired at two Iraqi military bases housing thousands of US troops.

Iran’s envoy to India remarked, “We are welcoming any intervention and any initiative from friendly countries like India and other countries based on peace, justice, anything that can help the peace and prosperity in the region.”

Read: Iran Repeats S.O.S For 'friendly' India's Intervention After Targeting US With Rockets