On Jayaprakash Narayan's 119th Birth Anniversary, PM Modi, Others Pay Homage To 'Loknayak'

On the 119th birth anniversary of 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes and said Narayan's remarkable personality has left an indelible mark on India's history.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture and wrote, "Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India’s history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India’s democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals."

Apart from PM Modi, several other leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and many others paid tributes to the late freedom fighter and social activist.

VP Naidu wrote, "Tributes to the memory of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the leader of the total revolution in independent India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Considering corruption as a threat to democracy, he led the youth movement to prevent it and strengthen democracy."

Who is Jayaprakash Narayan?

One of the most prominent faces of the Quit India Movement, Jayaprakash Narayan is remembered for his contribution towards India's Independence. He played a major role in leading the opposition against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He was popularly referred to as Loknayak which means the people's leader. Apart from the Quit India Movement, he extended his support towards the Bhoodan Movement as well and was also a part of several other movements.

Narayan was very close to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was keen to get him in the government, however, Narayan who had no interest in politics later joined the state politics.

He also led the famous student movement or the JP movement in the 1970s.

His biography, Jayaprakash, was written by his nationalist friend and an eminent writer of Hindi literature, Rambriksh Benipuri. In 1999, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in recognition of his social work. Other awards include the Magsaysay award for Public Service in 1965. Many of the current political leaders in the country have cited him as their inspiration, or have cited his movement as the one where they first cut their teeth in politics.

