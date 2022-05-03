On Jodhpur Clashes, Gajendra Shekhawat Warns 'its A Conspiracy; Probe It Or We'll Protest'

After violent clashes erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra S Shekhawat lambasted the state administration and the police over breakdown of law and order and inaction against the perpetrators, alleging that the incident was a 'planned conspiracy'. Shekhawat also warned the Rajasthan government that if no action is taken, he will hold a massive protest at Jalori Gate.

'It was a conspiracy': Gajendra Shekhawat

While addressing the media, the Jodhpur MP said, "An unfortunate incident has happened in Jodhpur. Our city is known for brotherhood and peace and harmony. The lack of law and order situation can be seen in the city lately. The hoardings were removed so that no ruckus happens on Eid. Police did lathi charge on journalists. The way in which stones were pelted on the police station and vehicles were vandalised, it is condemnable. It was a conspiracy since similar kind of stones were used. What happened during the Namaz of Eid that this violence took place ?"

Shekhawat further said, "Police was just being spectators and doing nothing. Why didn't the police make a plan to avoid such mishap? Stone pelting and pre-planned violence took place. The state is witnessing the way violence took place in Karauli and other places. It's a planned conspiracy. Jodhpur has never witnessed such kind of violence. People were attacked with swords. Instead of detaining them the police was just watching them and doing nothing. Under whose pressure was the police behaving in this manner? Police wasn't even filing an FIR."

"We have warned the Administration that if no action is taken in this incident, then, we will hold a massive protest at Jalori Gate in Jodhpur. We will sit on a dharna. I request the media, that kindly create a pressure. We are the custodians of Jodhpur, we demand investigation and justice," he added.

Some of the victims who were present at the same press meet along with Shekhawat said, "They entered our locality first and then they entered our houses and attacked us with swords." Another victim said, "They threw stones at us."

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. Sources contended that the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons including 4 policemen were injured in the violence. From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district. This also comes after the violence that took place in Rajasthan's Karauli on the day of the Hindu New year on April 2.