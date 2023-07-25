On Kargil Vijay Diwas Eve, Indian Defence Forces A Step Closer To Theatre Commands

As India commemorates the 24th anniversary of the victory in the 1999 Kargil war, Parliament is also inching towards implementing an important recommendation of the Kargil review committee formed after the conflict ended to examine the sequence of events and make suggestions for the future. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has already shown the green light to introduce a bill empowering the serving tri-services and future theatre commanders to exercise specific powers on the personnel working under their command.

The genesis of the formation of theatre commands was recommended by the Kargil review committee, to promote increased jointness and integration between the three services of the Indian defence forces - Army, Navy and Air Force.

Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023.

In a significant move towards the constitution of theaterisation of commands in the country, the parliamentary committee granted approval to the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023 in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. This bill empowers the theatre commanders in tri-services posts, signalling a new era of effective command, control, and discipline across all Inter-Services Organisations (ISO).

The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2023 confers greater authority to the Heads of Inter-Services Organisations, empowering them to exercise effective command, control, and discipline over personnel from the Air Force, Army, and Navy. Furthermore, the Bill extends this empowerment to individuals from other forces as notified by the Central Government, who are serving in or attached to an ISO, without necessitating amendments to respective Acts.

Kargil review committee and subsequent reports pave way for theatre commands

As per chapter IV - ‘CI Operations, Kargil and Integrated Manpower Policy’, the report proposed integrated manpower and equipment integration, “In spite of continuing counter-insurgency operations over the past many years, there has been no integrated equipment policy in respect of the Army, para-military and Central police forces. The manpower integration proposed would also ensure compatibility of equipment and render it easier for the Army and the other forces to operate side by side effectively when required to do so,” the report said.

Subsequent committees such as the Shekatkar Committee in 2016 included the creation of three integrated theatre commands. In February 2020, the then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said two to five theatre commands may be set up.

Discipline and cost savings

The Indian defence forces will see several tangible benefits post the implementation of the bill, including streamlined discipline and efficiency in Inter-Services establishments under the guidance of the heads of Inter-Services Organisations.

The outdated practice of reverting personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent service units will be abolished, leading to the expeditious resolution of cases related to misdemeanours or indiscipline. Moreover, according to the report, the measure is expected to result in significant cost and time savings for the government by avoiding redundant proceedings.