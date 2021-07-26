On Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi, President Kovind & Others Pay Homage To Brave Soldiers

As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas today, the nation remembers and honours the sacrifices of brave soldiers of the Kargil War. This year, on July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and others paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, honouring their valour and sacrifice.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day." he also shared an excerpt from last year’s ’Mann Ki Baat.’

Also sharing an excerpt from last year’s ’Mann Ki Baat.’ pic.twitter.com/jC42es8OLz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

In his 79th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister called upon people to pay tribute to soldiers who made the nation proud in 1999, a day ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday. He had said, "It is only natural to be filled with emotions in respect for the one who raises the Tricolour for the country. This feeling of patriotism unites us all".

President Ram Nath Kovind saluting the brave soldiers of the Kargil War laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, to pay tributes to all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation. pic.twitter.com/0ZheR8KIZr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2021

Tweeting on this day, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I remember all the brave fighters of this war. Due to your indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice, the tricolour was again proudly hoisted on the inaccessible hills of Kargil. A grateful nation salutes your dedication to keeping the integrity of the country intact. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas".

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर इस युद्ध के सभी वीर सेनानियों का स्मरण करता हूँ। आपके अदम्य साहस, वीरता और बलिदान से ही कारगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों पर तिरंगा पुनः गर्व से लहराया। देश की अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के आपके समर्पण को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र नमन करता है।



कारगिल विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/HTAtHcA80U — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2021

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the brave heroes and wrote, "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to the indomitable valour, valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army".

कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं भारतीय सेना के अदम्य शौर्य, पराक्रम और बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/vAzQJ7dLEV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2021

UP Chief Minister expressed his tributes to the Kargil soldiers and said, "Salute to all the martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of "Kargil Vijay Diwas" for the extraordinary valour of the Indian Army's Ranbankurs, who kept the head of Mother Bharati high with their sacrifice. Jai Hind".

अपने बलिदान से माँ भारती का मस्तक ऊंचा रखने वाले भारतीय सेना के रणबांकुरों की असाधारण वीरता के प्रतिफल “कारगिल विजय दिवस” की 22वीं वर्षगांठ पर सभी हुतात्माओं को कोटिशः नमन।



जय हिंद — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 25, 2021

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas or 'Operation Vijay' marks the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani troops in Kargil on July 26, 1999. During the winter of 1998-99, Pakistan was sending its troops and terrorists into the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). When the intrusion came to light in May, India launched Operation Vijay, a mobilization of 200,000 Indian Armed forces to reclaim its territories. However, due to mountainous terrain near about 30,000 Indian troops, including from the Paramilitary and air force, were deployed in the conflict zone. While Pakistan had a strategic advantage in the conflict, the Indian troops were able to reclaim their posts in a three months battle.

(Image credit: ANI/PTI)