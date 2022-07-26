On Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi Salutes Brave Kargil Heroes; 'pride & Glory Of Maa Bharati'

India is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today. The day marks the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay 1999 when they evicted Pakistani invaders from high outposts in Ladakh's Kargil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay tribute to brave hearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

While paying tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind!"

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

As many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the 60-day Kargil war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 across the country to commemorate the Indian heroes who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives to make 'Operation Vijay' a success.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Following (and even before) the Indo-Pak War of 1971 in which India soundly defeated East Pakistan and gave rise to the sovereign nation of Bangladesh, tensions between India and Pakistan never quite settled, and although Pakistan never quite had the capability to match India in open war, it began to utilise covert methods to its advantage. While a number of incidents and escalations took place in the 80s, they reached an all-time high in the 1990s as a result of Pakistan's terrorism in Kashmir, which the neighbouring nation frequently tried to pass off as a 'homegrown insurgency', especially to the international audience.

In the midst of this, The Lahore Declaration, which sought to find a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, was signed by India and Pakistan in February 1999 in an effort to minimise tensions over the disputed areas. However, even as the Lahore Declaration was being signed, the Pakistan army was already planning a secret invasion, sending its troops in the guise of 'mujahideen' into Indian territory across the Line of Control and holing themselves up at strategically key choke points.

The Indian troops in the area at first were not clear about the scope and scale of the infiltration, or its exact nature. Soon, however, they came to the conclusion that the concerted attack was planned on a much larger scale, after learning of infiltrations in other parts of the Valley. The Government of India initiated Operation Vijay and mobilised over 2,00,000 Indian troops in the Valley in response to the violations along the LoC and the contempt for the provisions of the Lahore Treaty.

The war came to an end in the year 1999 after the Indian forces painstakingly conquered peak-after-peak despite being hamstrung by international norms and obligations (for instance, the IAF which had entered the battle was strictly disallowed from crossing over into enemy territory), forcing Pakistan to attempt to sue for peace.

However, at that time, the US, to whom Pakistan had gone in its desperate effort to save its blushes, rejected then-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's version and sided with India, enabling India to win favourable terms, seeking the full expulsion of all Pakistani infiltrators from captured territory. It came at a steep price, however. As per official estimates, 527 Indian soldiers were martyred in the war and a number also sustained grievous injuries.