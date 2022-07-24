On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Rajnath Singh Puts Pakistan In Place, Makes Big Statement On PoK

On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday recalled the supreme sacrifice of the Indian Army and how forces put Pakistan in its place. Addressing a gathering from J&K's Gulshan ground, Rajnath Singh stated that while India wanted good relations with its neighbours, Pakistan thought otherwise, and ultimately had to pay for eyeing Indian territory.

"The last war that happened with Pakistan was the 1999 Kargil War. I believe this war was not full-scale but limited. But in every war, our Indian jawans have laid down their lives. The entire area of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was a 'main war theatre'. After Independence, the enemies had their eye on this region, but with their bravery and courage, Indian soldiers were able to tarnish these plans," said Rajnath Singh.

He added, "In the Indian Army, many operations have happened, are happening and will happen in the future if needed. Pakistan is our neighbor, Vajpayee Ji said we cannot change our neighbor. We want good relations with our neighbors. Don’t know what happened to our neighbor. They are into a proxy war now after defeat. It wanted to bleed India into thousand cuts. In the 1990s, they tried to do mischief in the Dras sector of Kargil but the forces gave a befitting reply which cannot be forgotten."

J&K | Will remember those who laid their lives in service of country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in 1999 war, I bow down to them: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu to mark #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/VWvbeoJ2Pz — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Defence Minister affirms PoJK integral part of India

Rajnath Singh also recalled how during the infamous Pokhran nuclear test, India received no international support. Yet the country was determined to not cower down in front of anyone.

"During the nuclear test, we didn’t get expected international support but Vajpayee Ji stood behind forces. International powers used to tell Indian Prime Ministers that Pakistan has a nuclear bomb- but he didn’t bow down before those powers. AB Vajpayee also went to Pakistan on a bus and signed a declaration with them but the country backstabbed India and Kargil happened. In the future, if anyone dares to eye on India and war happens, we will win that too," he said.

Giving a big statement on retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian Parliament has a resolution that PoJK is part of India and it will remain so.

"PoK is currently occupied by Pakistan and not even a single family is left without losses. They contributed a lot to the development of the country, PoK refugees should get full justice. They are looking up to India. We can not forget that Baba Amarnath is here. How can Mata Sharada be there? I pray for wisdom to Pakistan. Our neighbor knows about our might," he remarked.