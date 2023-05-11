Kejriwal Vs Centre: SC Says Real Power Of Admin Must Rest On Elected Arm | Top Quotes

Quick links:
Image: ANI
In a big win for the Delhi government, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will now have control over the administrative services of the national capital and the Lieutenant Governor of the territory will be bound by its decision.
"This case deals with the asymmteric model of federal governance in the country. The issue is who will have the power to control administrative services in Delhi, whether the Delhi government or the Lieutenant Governor, representing the Union government,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said during the hearing of the Delhi government vs LG tussle row.
Top quotes of the Supreme Court bench in the Delhi governemnt Vs LG case:
Handing over the administrative power in the hands of the Delhi government, the Supreme Court bench said, “In a democratic form of the government, the real power of administration must rest on the elected arm of the government.”
“It must be ensued that the governance of the states is not taken by the Union government,” the Supreme Court bench observed.
"If a democratically elected government is not allowed to control its officers and hold them to account, then its responsibility towards legislature and the public is diluted. If an officer is not responding to the government, the collective responsibility is diluted. If an officer feels they are insulated from the elected government they feel they are not accountable," said the Chief Justice.
In the order, the top court held that the NCTD (National Capital Territory of Delhi) has legislative and executive power over "Services" under Entry 41, List 11. However, it would not extend to the services which comes under public order, police and land. LG shall be bound by the decision of NCTD over services apart from public order, police and land.
Stating that the legislative assembly of NCTD embodies the principle of representative democracy as they are the elected members, the apex court said, “Article 239AA must be interpreted in a manner to further the interest of representative democracy.”
“NCTD is not similar to other union territories,” the Supreme Court bench said, adding, “Like other states, the NCTD represents the representative form of government. Any further expansion of Union's power will be contrary to Constitutional scheme.”