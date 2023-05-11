Kejriwal Vs Centre: SC Says Real Power Of Admin Must Rest On Elected Arm | Top Quotes

In a big win for the Delhi government, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will now have control over the administrative services of the national capital and the Lieutenant Governor of the territory will be bound by its decision.

"This case deals with the asymmteric model of federal governance in the country. The issue is who will have the power to control administrative services in Delhi, whether the Delhi government or the Lieutenant Governor, representing the Union government,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said during the hearing of the Delhi government vs LG tussle row.

Top quotes of the Supreme Court bench in the Delhi governemnt Vs LG case: