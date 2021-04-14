On Last Day Of Tika Utsav Vaccine Drive, India Hits New Milestone; Exceeds 11 Cr Coverage

On the third day of 'Tika Utsav,' India crossed a boosting record of more than 11 crore vaccination mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHW). 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival was scheduled in India from April 11 to 14 under the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The motive behind the campaign was to vaccinate the maximum eligible people in a four-day event.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that a surge of 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been recorded from 16,53,488 sessions as per the data that came on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday more than 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered which crossed the first day's record of more than 30 lakh. Since the beginning of the vaccination drive, a total of 26,46,528 vaccination doses have been given so far.

"Eight states account for 60.16 percent of the total doses given so far in the country," added the ministry.

Vaccine count so far

Health Care Workers (HCWs)- First dose taken by 90,48,686 and the second dose taken by 55,81,072 HCWs.

Front Line Workers (FLWs)- First dose taken by 1,01,36,430 and the second dose taken by 50,10,773 FLWs.

More than 60 years- First dose numbers stand at 4,24,66,354 while the second dose numbers stand at 24,67,484.

More than 45 years- First dose numbers at 3,56,50,444 and the second dose administered numbers are 8,18,335.

As vaccination drive is in full swing in the country the number of cases is also on a high rise in the country.

Covid-19 cases in India

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded another fresh spike of 1,84,372 new cases. Several states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan continue to record a higher number of cases. According to the government data, 82.04% of cases are getting recorded from these 10 states.

India's total active caseload accounts for 13,65,704 and now it comprises 9.84 percent of the country's total positive case. Meanwhile, India has also given permission to the usage of a third vaccine, which is Russia's Sputnik V to curb the out-of-control surge of Covid-19.