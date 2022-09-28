On Lata Mangeshkar's Birth Anniversary, PM Inaugurates Chowk In Ayodhya After Late Singer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, paid tribute to legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary. To mark the special occasion, PM Modi inaugurated the chowk in Ayodhya which is being named after the Bharat Ratna awardee.

The 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk' in Ayodhya, has been designed with a stunning 40-feet-long and 12-meter-high veena sculpture weighing 14 tonnes which is installed at the intersection of the city. During his recent address, to celebrate the inauguration of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, PM Modi reflected his thoughts on the bond he shared with the iconic singer and mentioned how the place will act as a "central point for many cultural sites."

PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

PM Modi began his address while recalling innumerable interactions with the music stalwart and her melodious voice that has an ever-lasting impression on his heart.

"Lata Ji had blessings from Maa Saraswati, as she stunned the whole world with her divine voice. I have so many emotional and affectionate memories associated with Lata Didi which include the age-familiar sweetness of her voice that just mesmerises me every time I spoke to her. And now it is befitting that the Chowk is in Ayodhya, as Lata didi was a devout devotee of Shri Ram. I can still recall those wise words that she told me during one of our conversations that any 'human's existence does not matter the age that person has attained, it completely matters on his work and duties towards the people and nation.' Now, this chowk in Ayodhya after her name shall always remind people of their sense of duty."

PM Modi further reiterated how Lata Mangeshkar who was an ardent follower of Lord Ram reacted to the news of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. During his endearing tribute, he even said how Lata Chowk will also act as an inspiration for people associated with the art world in the country.

"I still remember, when Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was done, I got a call from Lata Didi. She was very happy. She couldn't believe that the construction of Ram Mandir was finally starting. Today when construction work is happening at a rapid pace, I can recall a prominent bhajan crooned by Lata Didi, ' मन की अयोध्या तब तक सूनी जब तक राम न आएं' (The mind is deserted until the arrival of Lord Ram). Even before the completion of the temple, I am delighted to say the name of Lata didi, who has honored the name of Ram among crores of people, has been established in Ayodhya forever."

He elucidated further and explained how vital this chowk will prove, in times to come where people from all across the globe, shall be visiting the place which also serves as 'the symbol of Lord Ram's civilization."

"Ram is the living ideal of our values, morality, dignity, and duty. From Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, Ram is absorbed in every particle of India. Through this chowk, I want to ensure that staying connected to the roots of India and moving towards modernity, will be our duty now. We shall strive to take the art and culture of India to every corner of the world. This chowk, named after Lata Didi, and the sculpture of veena will also act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the art world in our country."

Today, in the morning, PM Modi paid his tribute to the singer on her birth anniversary with a special message on Twitter. "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons (sic)," he wrote.

