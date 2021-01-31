On Legal Eagle With Rhythm, Raian Karanjawala Proposes Physical-virtual Judicial Amalgam

In the latest episode of Republic's Legal Eagle with Rhythm, managing partner of one of India's leading law firms- Karanjawala & Co - Raian Karanjawala spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj and discussed the positive outcome of COVID-19 lockdown regarding the evolution of courts.

Raian Karanjawala said that almost all lawyers prefer a physical hearing rather than a virtual hearing since it is easier to argue before the courts and also added that the Courts function in a more efficient way when it is heard physically. He explained that the quantity of work that the Courts have done post-COVID compared to that of pre-COVID, is less, so he explained physical court hearings are preferred.

Physical courts vs virtual courts: What should the 'new normal' be?

"Courts are also more efficient in hearing matters physically. Throughout the lockdown, the quantity of matters that the court would do is much less than it would do pre-Covid. So there is no doubt that given a choice, everyone would go towards physical," he stated.

However, Mr Karanjawala also said that there should be an element of virtual that must be included in the Court proceedings especially Apex Court. He proposed in this respect that - virtual hearings should be open for litigants and lawyers from outside Delhi who do not or cannot travel to the national capital. He pointed out that it saves costs in terms of crowds, paper, and time of the litigants who had to sit through lengthy hearings.

"Question is when can we start physical hearings and what is the next normal? Should hearings only be physical or should there also be an element of virtual in it? Here I feel, when we look at the future, there should be an element of virtual especially with the apex court since it is a court of all geographies. Either we have a day every 2 weeks where lawyers can participate from out of town without having to come to Delhi. Or the other option is to have a permanent virtual bench," he added.

"Supreme Court is a Court for India across the geography. I can suggest that we can keep two days a week when Courts are completely running virtually and on those days, as many lawyers from out of town can attend without travelling all the way to Delhi. Another way is a virtual bench simultaneously functioning with the physical court," he said. He said that in every matter litigant can at all times attend matters virtually.

READ | Fmr ASG Sidharth Luthra Talks Passion For Teaching, Challenges Faced During Major Cases

READ | Justice RS Sodhi shares his passion for criminal law; discusses Jessica Lal, Bofors case

Karanjawala pointed out from the point of view of litigant - that there is so much wastage of time and manpower. "They can simply log in and log out (for virtual hearings). This can be managed in a seamless way," he opined. On the question of oral mentioning in the Supreme Court and that junior lawyers are affected due to virtual court, he said, "There are two things. This system of virtual hearing is loaded in favour of larger organisations - because we have manpower and technology. But certainly, juniors can invest in minimal technology - like IPAD, a laptop a phone - these are technology everybody has. Over a period of time, it will pick up for them too." He said that there should not be a problem in mentioning a matter if a little work is done. "There is no reason why chief himself with two other judges can not do oral mentioning the evening earlier. If there is no capacity in the day time, they can work towards distributing the issue with three benches and do it earlier. Inability to get the matter listed is one of the pitfalls of the COVID pandemic," he said.

READ | Eminent Lawyers Vikas Singh, Raian Karanjawala Discuss Future Of Indian Courts After Covid

READ | Former ASG Neeraj Kishan Kaul opens up on his career milestones, judiciary and free speech