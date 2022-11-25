On LGBTQ Couple's Plea On Marriage, Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response Within 4 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice in its order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Petition filed by Parth Pheroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand, a couple belonging to the LGBTQ+ community in a case seeking the fundamental right to marriage for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The couple has sought a writ of mandamus to be allowed to solemnise their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The plea invoked the Fundamental Rights enshrined under Part III of the Constitution of India, including Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(a), and 21 and has sought that the Special Marriage Act, 1954 be interpreted in a manner which is neutral to gender identity and sexual orientation.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice in the matter and sought the response of the Centre within four weeks. The Court also took note of the fact that various petitions on the same issue are pending before various High Courts.

The Petitioners were represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Saurabh Kirpal briefed by a team from Karanjawala & Co. Advocates including Principal Associate Tahira Karanjawala, along with Niharika Karanjawala, Vardaan Wanchoo, Shreyas Maheshwari and Ritwik Mohapatra.