On Mann Ki Baat, Manipur Woman Tips Hat To PM Modi For Entrepreneurial Success

Mann Ki Baat fervour erupted across India on the morning of Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microphone and began the 100th episode of the radio programme that was first introduced in 2014. In the highly-anticipated episode, PM Modi interacted with Bijiyashanti Tongbram, an entrepreneur who hails from the northeastern state of Manipur.

Tongbram shot to fame when the PM mentioned her in a previous episode to laud her unique business of making clothes from fibre extracted from lotus stems. The entrepreneur returned to the show on Sunday to interact with the PM on the landmark occasion.

PM Modi began the conversation by exchanging "how are yous", before asking her about the progress she has made in her business since they last talked. "How are you, how is your work going on," the PM asked, as Tongbram proudly said that her eco-friendly business has taken off, expanding to a team of 30 women.

PM Modi congratulates Manipur-based entrepreneur

"So now its very popular," PM Modi said as he acknowledged her goal to run a 100-woman crew. She further revealed that she is now catering to clients in the United States, tipping the hat to the prime minister for her popularity. "Vocal for local and now local for global," PM Modi said as he described Tongbram's entrepreneurial journey.

The short yet warm conversation concluded with the businesswoman expressing her hope that her products "reach all over the world" in the near future, to which PM Modi said: "Congratulations, wish you best of luck." The radio programme, which ran a little over 30 minutes, marked Mann Ki Baat reaching its milestone of 100 episodes.