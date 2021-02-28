On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Greets Students On National Science Day & Eyes Water Preservation

While addressing his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of National Science Day to mark the anniversary of the Nobel Prize-winning 'Raman effect’ discovered by Indian scientist Dr. CV Raman.

PM Modi said, "Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr. CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science."

He also said there is a need to make science more popular across the country and asserted that science cannot be limited to physics-chemistry and labs. Modi called for expanding science with a mantra of 'lab to land'.

Focussing on self-reliance, the Prime Minister also said that when people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain an economic programme but becomes a national spirit.

Noting that monsoon will begin in many parts of the country by around May-June, the Prime Minister asked whether there can be a 100-day public campaign to clean up all nearby water bodies and prepare those for rainwater conservation.

"In this regard, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry is also launching "Catch the rain" campaign and its main theme is 'catch the rain, where it falls when it falls', This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead," PM Modi said.

"On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated. To associate 'magh' month with water is that after this month winters and summers begin," he added.

'I regret not learning Tamil'

PM Modi also rued not being able to make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language, Tamil. He said, "In the run-up to Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. I feel -- it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful."

January's Mann Ki Baat'

While addressing his Mann Ki Baat programme on January 31, PM Modi had spoken about the violence that broke out on Republic Day in Delhi, Union Budget 2021, India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, President Kovind's addresses at the joint session in Parliament, and road safety. While stating that the first month of the year 2021 passed by swiftly, the Prime Minister highlighted the major events that took place in the month including approval of two Coronavirus vaccines, beginning of the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive, celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, 72nd Republic Day celebrations, and tractor rally violence on January 26.

