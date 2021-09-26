On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Hails J&K Brothers Running Vermicomposting Unit In Pulwama

In the 81st Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the efforts of two entrepreneur brothers who are building an environmentally friendly business in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Among other things, PM Modi appreciated the efforts of the entrepreneurial duo from Pulwama who are running a small-scale vermicomposting unit and gave employment to 15 people.

It is a significant development coming from Jammu & Kashmir, as this is a step forward towards generating self-employment and opening employment opportunities for others. Since unemployment is a big issue amongst the youth in the Valley, the vermicomposting unit is a big development forward which will not only empower the youth but also help them train their minds towards building a conducive environment of growth.

PM Modi hails J&K entrepreneur brothers running Vermicomposting Unit in Pulwama

PM Narendra Modi informed about the story of Bilal Ahmed Sheikh and Munir Ahmed Sheikh, who had found new opportunities in Pulwama. The PM said that the 39-year-old Bilal Ahmed is highly qualified, has obtained many degrees, and ''is now using his experience of higher education by launching his own start-up in agriculture. Bilal Ji has installed a unit of Vermicomposting at his home."

"The bio-fertiliser prepared from this unit has not only benefited a lot in agriculture, but it has also brought employment opportunities to the people. Every year, farmers are getting about three thousand quintals of vermicompost from the units managed by these brothers," the Prime Minister said.

"The Sheikh brothers of Pulwama took a pledge to become a job creator instead of a job seeker and today they are showing a new path not only to Jammu and Kashmir but to the people across the country as well," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi praises specially-abled team for scaling Siachen

During his speech, PM Modi spoke about the specially-abled individuals who scaled the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier. PM Modi stated that the team of eight individuals with disabilities who scaled the Siachen Glacier was a proud moment for India. He remarked that the team which climbed towards the Kumar Post of the Siachen Glacier and hoisted their flag created a world record.

"My dear countrymen, we all know about the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond the capacity of a common person to live there. With snow spread far and wide, there is no sign of any vegetation anywhere. The temperature here dips to even minus 60 degrees," said PM Modi.

The team of eight climbers included Mahesh Nehra, Akshat Rawat of Uttarakhand, Pushpak Gawande of Maharashtra, Ajay Kumar of Haryana, Lobsang Chospel of Ladakh, Major Dwarkesh of Tamil Nadu, Irfan Ahmed Mir of Jammu and Kashmir and Chongjin Ingmo of Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi praised the Indian Army as the operation was led by them.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@DCFVyara, PTI