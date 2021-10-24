On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Highlights India’s Effort For World Peace And Global Wellness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 24 October, addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat'. During the 82nd edition of the popular radio show, PM Modi recalled India’s effort for world peace and global wellness in a bid to mark UN Day. In his address, PM Modi said that India has always worked for world peace, and added that the nation is “proud” to be a part of the United Nations peacekeeping missions since the 1950s.

“India has always strove for world peace. We are proud of the fact that India has been a part of UN peacekeeping missions continuously since the 1950s. India is also playing a leading role in addressing issues related to poverty alleviation, climate change and workers,” PM Modi said.

He added, “Apart from this, India is working closely with WHO or World Health Organization to popularise Yoga and AYUSH. In March 2021, WHO announced that a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine would be set up in India.”

'Big inspiration for the entire world'

Further, while speaking about the United Nations, the Prime Minister also remembered the words of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PM Modi said that in 1977, Atal Ji made history by addressing the UN forum in Hindi. He said that the words of the former leader “show us the way even today”. He added that India’s contribution in making this Earth a better and safer planet is a “big inspiration for the entire world”.

"साथियो, सयुंक्त राष्ट्र के बारे में बात करते हुए आज मुझे अटल जी के शब्द भी याद आ रहे हैं |

1977 में उन्होंने सयुंक्त राष्ट्र को हिंदी में संबोधित कर इतिहास रच दिया था |

आज मैं ‘मन की बात’ के श्रोताओं को, अटल जी के उस संबोधन का एक अंश सुनाना चाहता हूँ |"



Moreover, PM Modi also went on to note that India had signed the Charter of the United Nations in 1945 prior to independence. He said that a unique feature related to the UN is that the woman power of India has played a “large role” in increasing the influence and strength of the United Nations. He noted that in 1947-48 when the Universal Declaration of UN Human Rights was being drafted, it was being inscribed in that Declaration "All Men are Created Equal".

“But a Delegate from India objected to this and then it was written in the Universal Declaration - "All Human Beings are Created Equal,” the Prime Minister said, adding, “This was in consonance with India's age-old tradition of Gender Equality.”

