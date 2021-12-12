On Missile Names, 1971 War & Terror, Rajnath Singh Schools Pakistan At Swarnim Vijay Parv

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Swarnim Vijay Parv at the India Gate in Delhi on Sunday. During his address, Rajnath Singh paid his tributes to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other soldiers who died in the Mi-17 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Singh said that the programme is being celebrated in a simpler way due to the tragedy.

"This programme was decided to be celebrated in a big way but due to the sudden demise of country's first CDS, his wife and other 11 soldiers we decided to celebrate in a simpler way this year," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh on 1971 war

Speaking on the 1971 Bangladesh War, the Defence Minister paid respects to the bravery, valour and sacrifice of every soldier of India's Armed Forces. Moreover, he asserted that it was not just India's victory over Pakistan but also the victory of justice over injustice. Further, Singh avered that the Swarnim Vijay Parv gives motivation to India and that the country has always been on the side of truth and justice.

Rajnath Singh also asserted that India has "never initiated any war nor it has taken even one inch of the territory of others' land. Speaking on the atrocities unleashed by Pakistan in Bangladesh, the Raksha Mantri said that it was a threat to the entire humanity in one form or the other.

"The injustice and atrocities on our Bengali sisters and brothers were a threat to the entire humanity in one form or the other. In such a situation, to liberate the people of East Pakistan from that injustice and exploitation was our state religion, national religion and military religion," said Rajnath Singh. "This war is a classic example of our morals, our democratic traditions and just treatment. It will be rarely seen in history that after defeating another country in a war, a country should not express its dominance over it, but hand over power to its political representative," added Singh.

Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan for naming missiles after invaders

During his address, Rajnath Singh also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for naming its missiles after invaders who attacked India. In his response, he remarked as to how India has named its missile arsenal after names like Agni, Prithvi and Sant.

"The ones who attacked India, Pakistan keep their missiles name's on that like Ghazni, Ghauri.Whereas, India's missiles names are Prithvi, Agni, Sant, which was tested yesterday. I congratulate the DRDO for this," he added. Further speaking about Bangladesh, he asserted that India has made its contribution in the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh. "Today we are very happy that in the last 50 years Bangladesh has progressed rapidly on the path of development which is an inspiration for the rest of the world. Keeping the future in mind, our government is continously working to make them strong," said Rajnath Singh.

Pakistan wants to break India by promoting terrorism

Attacking Pakistan, he spoke about how Indian forces foiled Pakistani plans in 1971. He remarked that work is ongoing to eliminate terrorism from the root.

"We have won in direct war, victory will be ours in indirect war also. There is talk of promoting jointness and integration between our three armies. I think the 1971 war is a great example of this. This war taught us the importance of planning, training and fighting together," said Rajnath Singh. "I am glad that a huge exhibition has been organised at this festival to involve the public of the country, to inform them about the 1971 war, about the progress of our armies so far.

Image: PTI